Community gives input about Topeka roads ahead of project

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In April, 2018, a new road construction project will begin at the intersection of 29th & Burlingame in south Topeka.

People in the community met Monday to discuss the project, which will be the first of four major projects in 2018.

Topeka Mayor-elect Michelle De La Isla said, “We are doing this because we have heard from our constituents that they want to see the conditions of our roads improved.”

Jason Peek, Director of Public Works in Topeka, said the project includes putting in a new traffic signal, replacing some portions of the sidewalk, as well as repairing and replacing the pavement.

“We didn’t have any underground utilities i.e. water, or external utilities such as AT&T or Westar that needed to be done, so it’s pretty much a straight forward pavement project,” said Peek.

The project, paid for by taxpayer dollars, has some people saying they’re concerned the proposed improvements won’t be enough.

“With the speed limit being as high as it is, traffic gets really out of control at times,” said Diane Bernheimer who lives near 29th & Burlingame.

Bernheimer said she recommends dropping the speed limit from 40 miles per hour down to 30 or 35 miles per hour.

Others at the meeting voiced their concerns about how many accidents happen at the intersection and what can be done to prevent them.

“The hill is so steep and especially during the ice storms we have,” Bernheimer said.

Topeka Public Works said it’s taking peoples concerns into consideration. It said the draft for the project is about 90 percent complete.

When construction begins, traffic will go down to one lane in each direction. No left turns will be allowed. The project is expected to finish in October 2018.

Other projects in Topeka in 2018 include patching and a mill and overlay at N. Vail – NW Gordon to Highway 24 Frontage Rd., Phase II of The Central Park Project and complete removal and replacement at SW Gage – 21st to 25th.

TOPEKA ROADS: Dozens discuss a new project at the intersection of 29th & Burlingame. Community members raised concerns about the speed limit in the area, how emergency vehicles will get through the intersection, as well as recurring accidents in the area. #KSNT pic.twitter.com/5hvZrHYCuW — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) November 14, 2017

This is the draft of the 29th & Burlingame project. Topeka Public Works says the draft is about 90% complete. They says they will take the public’s comments from tonight into consideration. #KSNT pic.twitter.com/BPKyYzfBux — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) November 14, 2017