KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas City couple has been killed in a head-on crash.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas City police identified the victims as 29-year-old Laura Humphrey and 31-year-old Ryan Humphrey. Court records show that they had married in April.

Police say they were killed early Saturday when their Jeep collided with a car that was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 49. The car’s driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.