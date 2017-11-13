Ichabods accept postseason bid to C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Washburn Ichabods football team will continue its 2017 season after receiving and accepting an invitation to participate in the 2017 C.H.A.M.P.S Heart of Texas Bowl on Dec. 2 in Bulldawg Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. Washburn will take on Angelo State from the Lone Star Conference in the third edition of the bowl game pitting members of the NCAA Division II against one another.

“We are honored the Heart of Texas Bowl selected us for the game,” Ichabod head coach Craig Schurig said. “This is an awesome opportunity for our seniors who will get an extra game after putting in all the work in our program as they have now have helped lead our program to back to back bowl games. Additionally, it is a great opportunity to play a tough Lone Star Conference opponent facing Angelo State for the first time in program history.”

Angelo State finished the season 6-4 going 4-4 in the Lone Star and have won its last three game to wrap up the regular season. The Ichabods and Rams have never faced each other in football.

It will be Washburn’s 13th postseason game appearance in program history and its seventh bowl game. The Ichabods fell to Bemidji State in the 2016 Mineral Water Bowl. Washburn defeated Lone Star member Midwestern State in the 2010 Kanza Bowl in Topeka 45-14. Washburn also took part in the 1986 Aztec Bowl and the 2004 Mineral Water Bowl defeating Northern State 36-33. Washburn also defeated Millikin 21-7 in the 1974 Boot Hill Bowl in Dodge City, Kan. and lost to Benedictine 29-14 in the 1976 Boot Hill Bowl.

For more information about the C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl, visit its website at http://www.heartoftexasbowl.com.

Washburn Postseason Games – 12 • Record – 5-7

11/30/74 – Boot Hill Bowl – Dodge City, Kan.

Washburn 21, Millikin (Ill.) 7

11/20/76 – Boot Hill Bowl – Dodge City, Kan.

Benedictine 29, Washburn 14

12/6/86 – NAIA Quarterfinals – Pittsburg, Kan.

Pittsburg State 58, Washburn 24

11/27/88 – NAIA Quarterfinals – Monticello, Ark.

Arkansas-Monticello 20, Washburn 13

12/20/86 – Aztec Bowl – Exhibition (record not counting in season records since game was against non-collegiate competition) – Mexico City, Mexico

Washburn 27, Mexican All-Stars 8

12/4/04 – Mineral Water Bowl – Excelsior Springs, Mo.

Washburn 36, Northern State 33

11/19/05 – NCAA Second Round Playoffs – Topeka, Kan.

Northwest Missouri 42, Washburn 32

11/17/07 – NCAA First Round Playoffs – Canyon, Texas

West Texas A&M 40, Washburn 39

12/04/10 – Kanza Bowl – Topeka, Kan.

Washburn 45, Midwestern State 14

11/19/11 – NCAA First Round Playoffs – Topeka, Kan.

Washburn 52, Abilene Christian 49

11/26/11 – NCAA Second Round Playoffs – Pittsburg, Kan.

Pittsburg State 31, Washburn 22

12/03/16 – Mineral Water Bowl – Excelsior Springs, Mo.

Bemidji State 36, Washburn 23

12/02/17 – C.H.A.M.P.S Heart of Texas Bowl – Copperas Cove, Texas

Washburn vs Angelo State