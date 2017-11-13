Joplin toddler dies of suspected child abuse; man arrested

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A Joplin toddler has died, and a man suspected of abusing the boy has been arrested.

Joplin police said in a statement that 3-year-old Jonathan Munoz-Bilbrey was pronounced dead around 2:45 p.m. Sunday at a hospital in Kansas City. The Joplin Globe reports that the toddler had been transported there with life-threatening injuries on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man also was arrested over the weekend in Kansas City on suspicion of abusing the boy at a Joplin apartment. An autopsy is planned.