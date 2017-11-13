Kansas child welfare agency described as overly secretive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Legislators, former employees and family members say the state agency in Kansas charged with protecting children from abuse and neglect works instead to hide how it operates.

The Kansas City Star reports that a former state Department for Children and Families supervisor says she was told to shred notes from meetings and not document anything after a child’s death.

Former DCF Deputy Director Dianne Keech said she was given the guidance by an agency attorney in 2014 and saw an attorney shredding notes after a 2015 meeting.

The department said in a statement that it is committed to transparency.

The department has faced increased scrutiny because of five high-profile deaths of young children in five years and a scathing state audit of the state’s foster care system last year.