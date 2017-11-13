More clouds, fog and drizzle to start the work week

We’re tracking a cloudy start to the week. Just like we talked about last week – the clouds are stubborn and won’t be leaving us anytime soon. There’s a couple reasons for that, but none bigger than our overall weather pattern – being on the southern fringes of major storm systems crossing the N. Plains and W. Great Lakes. States up north are seeing record-breaking cold weather with lots of snow and rain, while we’re seeing somewhat seasonal weather, being south of those storm systems. However, we’re close enough to them to be blanketed by their enormous cloud decks. Don’t expect this to change anytime soon, either. In fact – we’re not forecast much sunshine until Wednesday. Expect daytime temps in the 40s and 50s…again, under those ‘mostly cloudy’ skies.

Some spots in Northeast Kansas woke up to some fairly dense fog, but as the clouds increased overhead the fog dispersed a bit. It’s just going to be one of those days – a lot more cloud cover than sunshine and ‘below average’ temps. As early as this evening, some patches of drizzle could return to our area too – very reminiscent of what happened on Saturday afternoon/evening. There isn’t a ton of moisture, but just enough to be annoying. So, if you have any outdoor obligations tonight (or even tomorrow) grab the rain gear just in case. Highs will climb closer to 60° on Tuesday with little help from the sunshine. And as we just alluded to – there’s a slight chance for some drizzle before lunchtime. The gray-scale of November is here…

Mr. Sunshine will make a valiant return by the middle of the week. We’re looking at ‘mostly sunny’ skies on Wednesday as we finally clear things out. Temps will remain mild and will likely rebound into the lower 60s – that would be about 5° ABOVE average for this time of the year. Right now, our seasonal standard is 57°. Recent computer models suggest more light rain or drizzle chances lurking for Thursday or Friday though. So, Wednesday might be one of those days you want to take advantage of! No day this week looks ‘bad’ weather-wise, but there’s a distinct lack of overall sunshine throughout the next 5-7 days. However, temps will be MILD. That’s the word of the week because we’re not cold and we’re not overly warm either. In fact, daytime temps will be close to 60° every single day this week! A small cold front will take us into the last weekend before Thanksgiving and that means cooler weather for Saturday and Sunday, but also a chance to really clear things out. In other words, expect ‘mostly sunny’ skies by Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 30s and highs in the middle 50s. There’s not a ton going on in our world of weather this week, but we’re not complaining with the holiday a mere 10 days away. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert