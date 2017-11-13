Original face of KSNT reflects on station’s first decade

Nancy Perry, a former TV personality on KTSB, the original call letters of KSNT Television, joins KSNT News Morning Anchor Brittany to talk about her days as the “Romper Room” host. Back in 1967, the show aired live Monday through Friday from 9:00-9:30 a.m. Perry taught kindergarten at Avondale East Elementary School before taking the job of Miss Nancy on “Romper Room.”  The studio-classroom show educated and entertained local preschoolers. Following her job at KSTB, Perry served as the president and chief executive officer of the United Way of Greater Topeka for 24 years.

