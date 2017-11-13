Police say K-State noose may not be racist act

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University Police say a noose found on campus may not be a racist message. Many thought it was a reference to lynching when the noose was discovered last May.

Two other supposed racist incidents, the damage to a Jewish holiday structure and racial graffiti on a man’s car, recently turned out to not be racist acts. The holiday structure was moved by strong weather, and the man vandalized his own car as a hoax.

Now, K-State Police say the noose may not have been an act of racism.

“Due to the size the material, and the placement, there’s nothing to indicate that was the intention,” Detective Sgt. Andrew Moeller said. “If that was the intention, then I don’t believe that the person who was trying to send a message did a very effective job.”

Police found two other ropes hanging next to the noose along with some cut rope on the ground. Detective Sgt. Moeller said it’s possible the person who left the noose may have simply been practicing tying different kinds of knots.