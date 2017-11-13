Red Kettle Campaign to kick off in Topeka

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)  –  The Christmas season is right around the corner and for many that means bell ringers and the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Christmas Campaign will kick off with an event outside the Topeka Salvation Army  from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm Monday.

This is the Salvation Army’s main fundraiser for the year. This funds programs like a community meal program, a food pantry and rent/utility assistance through out the year.

This also helps with the Angel Tree Program, which provides food and toys for families in need during the holidays.

The Salvation Army is still searching for bell ringers for this year. If you’d like to volunteer, click here for more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s