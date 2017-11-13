Red Kettle Campaign to kick off in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Christmas season is right around the corner and for many that means bell ringers and the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Christmas Campaign will kick off with an event outside the Topeka Salvation Army from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm Monday.

This is the Salvation Army’s main fundraiser for the year. This funds programs like a community meal program, a food pantry and rent/utility assistance through out the year.

This also helps with the Angel Tree Program, which provides food and toys for families in need during the holidays.

The Salvation Army is still searching for bell ringers for this year. If you’d like to volunteer, click here for more information.