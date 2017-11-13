Silver alert issued for missing 73-year-old

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 73-year-old Topeka man.

Topeka Police say Edward Rapoza Jr. has not been heard from since November 6. He has grey hair, brown eyes and is traveling in his black 2008 Ford Explorer Sport truck with Kansas license plat 987-JXW. It has a Christian fish emblem on the right rear of the tailgate.

Rapoza suffers from PTSD, Schizophrenia, high blood pressure and is a war veteran. It is unknown if he has any needed medications at this time.

Topeka Police say Rapoza frequently visits the 29th and Oakley New China Restaurant, Osage City and Eskridge.

If you or anyone you know has any information about the whereabouts of Mr. Rapoza Jr, please contact Topeka Police.