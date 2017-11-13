Topeka churches working to help kids around the world

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some capital city churches are in the spirit of giving just in time for the holiday season. It’s National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child.

Northland Christian Church is one of the drop-off locations. They are accepting donations through the end of the week. The church is hoping to collect 250 boxes at their location alone.

“If you just want to be actively involved in some way, to make Christmas more than just a morning, this is just a great opportunity for anybody who wants to give on that morning, to someone in need somewhere else in the world,” said David Rizer with Northland Christian Church.

Bethel Baptist Church also unloaded an additional 80 boxes of their own on Monday.

The goal for the Topeka community is 10,500 boxes. If you want to help donate, you can find drop off locations and times by clicking here.