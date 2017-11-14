Amazing footage survives active volcano after Go-Pro becomes engulfed in lava

KALAPANA, Hi. (CNN) – Amazing, up-close video of a tour guide’s Go-Pro becoming engulfed in a lava flow in Hawaii.

Erik Storm said it happened by accident while he was guiding a tour in Kalapana back in August of 2016.

Storm said he used a rock hammer to extract the camera after the lava began to cool and harden. He thought it had surely been destroyed but was amazed to see the blue wi-fi light still blinking and the footage of the lava was all there.

Storm has rejected accusations that the incident was staged. He said the 2016 video is just now getting attention because a professional photographer he recently spoke to wanted to feature it in a story.