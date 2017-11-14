Another day filled with clouds, mild temps

We’re tracking more stubborn cloud cover out there today. Be ready for some more mist and areas of drizzle too. There’s just enough moisture to make it a nuisance as you’re headed out and about today. We’re on the southern fringes of major storm systems crossing the N. Plains and W. Great Lakes. States up north are prepping for lots of snow later this week, while we’re seeing somewhat seasonal, gloomy weather – being south of those storm systems. We’re still close enough, to be blanketed by their enormous cloud decks. Don’t expect this to change anytime soon, either. In fact – we’re not forecasting much sunshine until tomorrow. Expect daytime temps in the 50s (again) today, under those ‘mostly cloudy’ skies.

Some spots in Central Kansas woke up to some fairly dense fog, but locally we’ve just been dealing with some patchy drizzle. It’s just going to be one of those days – a lot more cloud cover and seasonal temps. The reason our highs will be a few degrees ‘warmer’ compared to yesterday are the south winds. Today won’t be ‘breezy’ by any means, but the south winds of 5-10 mph are enough to keep those daytime temps in the 50s, despite the cloud cover. Just to reiterate – most spots stay dry today, but the south/east counties have been reporting some drizzle since late last night. We’ll keep our eyes on the radar for you today!

Mr. Sunshine will make a valiant return by the middle of the week. We’re looking at ‘mostly sunny’ skies on Wednesday as we finally clear things out. Temps will remain mild and will likely rebound into the lower 60s – that would be about 5° ABOVE average for this time of the year. Right now, our seasonal standard is 56°. Recent computer models suggest more light rain or drizzle chances lurking for Thursday or Friday though. So, Wednesday might be one of those days you want to take advantage of! No day this week looks ‘bad’ weather-wise, but there’s a distinct lack of overall sunshine throughout the next 5-7 days. However, temps will be MILD. That’s the word of the week because we’re not cold and we’re not overly warm either. In fact, daytime temps will be close to 60° every single day this week! Friday might end up being the warmest day of the week, out ahead of the cold front. So, despite the late week rain chances – temps will likely warm into the middle/upper 60s before the cold front cools us down heading into the weekend. That cold front means cooler weather for Saturday and Sunday, but also a chance to really clear things out. In other words, expect ‘mostly sunny’ skies this weekend, with lows in the 30s and highs in the middle 50s. There’s not a ton going on in our world of weather this week, but we’re not complaining with the holiday within 10 days now. Stay tuned.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert