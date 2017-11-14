Dad’s help improves infant sleep habits

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sleep, or lack thereof, is a top concern for many new parents. At first, your babies sleep habits are all over the place.

Libby Rosen, a registered nurse at Stormont Vail Health, said new parents are often surprised that new babies only average about 14 and half hours of sleep and usually there’s 2-3 times they get up for feedings during the night.

A recent study found in the National Library of Medicine is on the importance of dad’s involvement.

“The more involved that person is, the better and more stable the sleep pattern is for both mother and baby at 3 months and 6 months.”

Libby said child care activities dads can help with are, diapering, walking, snuggling, helping to lay the baby down for bed, or getting them up in the night.

Local families say, having dad involved is making a big difference.

“You know she does the breast feeding all day long and then of course she needs her rest,” said Shane Harrington.

“It’s been a team effort every day. I do what I can while she’s breastfeeding, taking care of the house, cooking, because I just want to be a part of it,” said Adam Hall.

And don’t worry parents, your restless nights won’t last forever.

Rosen said their bodies are more biologically ready to combine their sleep patterns to sleep longer, sleep better.

“And if the partner has helped they are more likely able to have a longer more stable sleep pattern.”

Parents magazine and doctors at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. said some babies will begin to sleep for longer stretches between 4 and 6 months, but sleeping through the night for more than an 8-hour stretch typically occurs after 6 months.