Driver ejected from vehicle after crash near Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas man is recovering in the hospital following a crash in Douglas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports around 8:14 Tuesday morning, Carl T. Otto, 24, of Baldwin City, was traveling northbound on E 1500 Rd, about 1 mile south of Lawrence.

KHP said for unknown reasons, Otto’s 2002 Chevrolet Blazer left the roadway, went airborn and caused Otto to be ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Overland Park Regional for his injuries. KHP said he was not wearing a seat belt.