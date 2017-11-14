K-State rallies together in light of recent race incidents

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University held a Unity Walk and KSUnity rally on Tuesday. The event focused on recent racist incidents at the university and affirmed K-State’s family values.

Hundreds of community members walked from different places on campus to the location of the rally. The walk symbolized the togetherness of the university family.

K-State President Richard Myers said issues of racism are a national problem.

“I believe Kansas State University has a unique opportunity to lead a conversation in building unity,” he said. “Something that is long overdue, not just here, but in our country.”

President Myers also said discussions about unity will benefit the university.

“We know incidents are going to happen in the future,” Myers said. “But understanding other people’s perspectives will create a positive sense of community.”

After the walk and rally, the university hosted discussions for people to continue the conversation about unity.