K-State Student Body President shares goal for unity walk

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas State University is cancelling classes Tuesday afternoon for a campus-wide unity walk. This walk comes after racial and discriminatory acts in the city of Manhattan — including a black mask photo last year by a former K-State student.

Months after that, was a noose incident where a rope was found hanging from a tree tied like a noose. Now, K-State Police says the noose may not have been an act of racism. Finally, a K-State student took a racist Snapchat photo of two people showing off ponchos referencing the KKK. The University’s Student Body President, Jack Ayres said the university will have this walk in hopes of uniting the student body.

“Students need to feel that Kansas State University is a place where everybody feels welcomed and everybody feels valued and included,” Ayres said. “We want to make sure what we’re saying as a university is reigning stronger than what’s being said about the university.”

Classes are cancelled November 14, 2017 during the afternoon for the unity walk which starts at 1:00 p.m. From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m, university leaders will address the student body and answer any questions.