KSNT turns 50: Covering the big stories

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Over the last 50 years, KSNT News reporters have worked to tell the biggest stories of the day, every day. Some of the stories fade with time, while others are forever burned into the minds of the viewers and the reporters telling those stories.

For Walt Biddle, a former reporter and news director in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s says a trial of two Topeka men has always stayed with him.

“A young man from Ohio named Kenneth Roth along with two Topeka youths were accused of murdering a cab driver,” said Biddle. ”It was the first trial that I had personally covered from start to finish.”

For Sherriene Jones-Sontag who was an anchor and reporter at KSNT in the late ‘90s and early 2000s says she won’t forget covering Y2K.

“There was a lot of concern about what would happen to the computers in the country and in the world as we made that transition,” said Jones-Sontag. “So I spent my New Year’s Eve down at the statehouse building in a room full of servers wondering whether the state servers were going to crash.”

She also recalls covering how the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks impacted people in Northeast Kansas.

“Days like those when you come together as a team you know how important it is to know the stories and share the stories with the viewers so that they know what’s happening in their community,” said Jones-Sontag.