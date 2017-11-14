KU edges Kentucky 65-61 in Champions Classic

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 14: Udoka Azubuike #35 of the Kansas Jayhawks rebounds over Nick Richards #4 of the Kentucky Wildcats during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center on November 14, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) – Svi Mykhailiuk scored 17 points, and Devonte Graham hit the clinching free throws to give No. 4 Kansas a 65-61 victory over No. 7 Kentucky on Tuesday night and put coach Bill Self in a tie for second with Roy Williams on the Jayhawks’ all-time wins list.

In a game that matched the two winningest Division I programs, the Jayhawks (2-0) prevailed after the two teams spent most of the second half trading baskets and leads.

Malik Newman had a key rebound in the closing seconds and hit two foul shots to help Kansas knock off the Wildcats (2-1). The down-to-wire game capped a powerhouse doubleheader that started with No. 1 Duke beating No. 2 Michigan State 88-81 in the opener.

Kevin Knox led Kentucky with 20 points and Hamidou Diallo added 14.

