Local center offers procedure to treat enlarged prostate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s an issue that affects 1 in 4 men by the age of 55, and it only gets worse with age. You should be watching a game, or trying to sleep, but you’re constantly interrupted by the need to use the bathroom.

Now, there is a non-invasive medical device that can bring rapid relief to men who need the help.

Gary Baker is a rancher who spends most of his days out on a tractor. Days and nights that have been interrupted by the need to go to the bathroom, sometimes every half hour.

“You’re exhausted because you haven’t had the amount of sleep you need,” said Baker. “Anxiety sets in you’re just irritable through the day so there are a lot of side effects.”

Gary is one of nearly 40 million American men who suffer from an enlarged prostate.

“BPH or Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia is really the physical enlargement of that glandular tissue of the prostate and the incidence of that enlargement causing symptoms increases with each decade of life,” said Urologist Dr. Paul Kenworthy.

Symptoms include:

Urgency to urinate

Difficulties urinating

Impaired sexual functioning

Fatigue

If the condition is left untreated, it could cause permanent kidney or bladder damage.

UroLift is an FDA approved, outpatient, minimally invasive procedure that uses tiny implants to relieve obstruction of the prostate. There is no cutting, heating or removal of tissue with the procedure.

“It’s literally like holding the lobes of the prostate open like opening the curtains on center stage,” said Kenworthy.

Newly released trial results show the UroLift System is the only BPH procedure that does not cause new symptoms of sustained sexual dysfunction.

Doctors said it is a permanent solution that should become the standard care.

As for Gary, he said he is totally off his medication and sleeping soundly now.

“I feel great,” he said. “I feel great, it’s just a new lease on life and there’s not anxiety of wondering where is the restroom out in public. Before I was always looking for a restroom and had to know where one was. Now I don’t have to worry about that. It’s really been a life changing procedure for myself.”

The procedure itself lasts about an hour and men can leave right after it’s completed. Within a couple of weeks, most report that their symptoms have completely disappeared.

