Man arrested after OnStar disables stolen vehicle

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Missouri man after OnStar technology was used to disable a car that was reported stolen from a Kansas home.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department says in a news release that the 2016 Chevy Malibu was discovered missing Sunday morning from a home where a pickup truck, which had been reported stolen several hours earlier, was located. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that after the car was disabled, the sheriff’s office in Jasper County, Missouri, arrested 20-year-old Kyle Boulais.

Authorities say items in the car tied Boulais to the other vehicle burglaries, as well as other Cherokee County burglaries. Boulais, who’s from Butler, is charged in Missouri with tampering with a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.