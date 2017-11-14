Manhattan man taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was taken to the hospital with injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department reports at 12:40 p.m. Monday officers responded to an injury crash in the 1700 block of Fort Riley Boulevard. When officials arrived on scene they found a 2002 White Acura RL driven by Samantha Elsmore, 25, of Junction City had struck a 2012 Green Subaru Forrester driven by Keith Griffin, 55, of Manhattan while trying to merge westbound on the on ramp to Fort Riley Blvd.

RCPD said Griffin was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries. Elsmore was issued a ticket for distracted driving.