Multiple reports of tires being slashed in Riley County

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police are investigating after multiple reports of tires being slashed in the Manhattan area.

The first report was filed for criminal damage to property in the 500 block of Colorado Street at 8:45 Monday morning. Officers listed Marian Henry, 53, of Manhattan as the victim when an unknown suspect slashed the tires on her vehicle. Police said the total loss associated with this case is $500.

The second report came in at 11:40 Monday morning when officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 300 block of 4th Street in Manhattan. Officers listed Eagle Communications as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect slashed tires on a vehicle belonging to the business. The total loss associated with this case is $710.

The third report came in Monday afternoon at 12:40 when officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 900 block of Leavenworth Street. Officers listed Alexandria Cecil, 20, of Manhattan as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect slashed the tires on her vehicle. The total loss associated with this case is reported to be $1,000.

Police ask anyone with information to contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.