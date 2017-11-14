Rose Hill teen invited to sing at Carnegie Hall

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) – A senior from Rose Hill High School is headed to Carnegie Hall as part of an honors choir.

Brenna Welch was nominated by her music director and had to submit two solo recordings.

She’s among 700 students chosen to sing at Carnegie out of 18,000 applicants.

“It’s quite the honor for her to be selected from that huge of a pool of applicants,” said Brian Stranghoner, Rose Hill vocal music director.

“I mean, getting to meet people from all around the world and just the experience of singing in Carnegie Hall, it’s amazing,” said Welch.

Brenna will rehearse with the honor choir in New York City for five days, then perform on February 4.