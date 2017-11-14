Rose Hill teen invited to sing at Carnegie Hall

By Published:

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) – A senior from Rose Hill High School is headed to Carnegie Hall as part of an honors choir.

Brenna Welch was nominated by her music director and had to submit two solo recordings.

She’s among 700 students chosen to sing at Carnegie out of 18,000 applicants.

“It’s quite the honor for her to be selected from that huge of a pool of applicants,” said Brian Stranghoner, Rose Hill vocal music director.

“I mean, getting to meet people from all around the world and just the experience of singing in Carnegie Hall, it’s amazing,” said Welch.

Brenna will rehearse with the honor choir in New York City for five days, then perform on February 4.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s