TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A semi stalled on I-70 is causing traffic to back up Tuesday afternoon.

Topeka Police Dispatch tells KSNT News the semi stalled out on I-70 near exit 358 between Gage Blvd. and U.S. Highway 75.

Crews were working to clean up fuel that was leaking from the semi.

The incident has caused traffic to back up in the eastbound lanes. It would be best to avoid the area at this time.

KSNT News will continue to update as new information becomes available.