Topeka City Council approves Wheatfield Village

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – City leaders and community members met Tuesday night to discuss the proposed $100 million Wheatfield Village Development.

At the meeting, they discussed the latest plan for the project that would be built on nearly 15 acres at 29th and Fairlawn. A lot of people in Topeka say the area has been an eye sore for years.

It was approved by the council 7-2 on Tuesday night. The crowd erupted in applause after the vote was made. Developer Jim Klausman said majority of the project would be completed within the next year or two.

The project includes a Marriott Hotel, a new apartment complex, a nine-screen movie theater, Johnny’s Tavern, PT’s Coffee and SPIN! Pizza. Despite a local hotel closing its doors recently, Klausman said he doesn’t not have any concerns about the new hotel.

The 7-2 vote also approved a tax increment financing (TIF) and a community improvement district for the Wheatfield Village.

WHEATFIELD VILLAGE: City Council votes to approve project 7-2 — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) November 15, 2017

WHEATFIELD VILLAGE: Klausman says SpringHill Suites by Marriott would come to 29th & Fairlawn if project is approved. City council brings up concern that Ramada West just closed in the city. Klausman says they don’t have any concern. — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) November 15, 2017

WHEATFIELD VILLAGE: Klausman says within the next year or 2, the majority of the project would be completed if they starting moving forward now. — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) November 15, 2017

WHEATFIELD VILLAGE: Klausman says he doesn’t believe the proposed businesses will take away from current businesses in town. — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) November 15, 2017