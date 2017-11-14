Topeka City Council to discuss further action on Wheatfield Development

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – City leaders and community members are meeting Tuesday night to discuss the proposed $100 million Wheatfield Village Development.

At the meeting, they will discuss the latest plan for the project that would be built on nearly 15 acres at 29th and Fairlawn. A lot of people in Topeka say the area has been an eye sore for years.

The proposed project would include a Marriott Hotel, a new apartment complex, a nine-screen movie theater, Johnny’s Tavern, PT’s Coffee and SPIN! Pizza.

The council will also discuss whether to provide tax increment financing and establish a community improvement district for Wheatfield Village.

Council members can vote on any, or all of the measures at the meeting. They also have the option to postpone any action. The council will also be taking comments from the public at the meeting.