Wamego High School students recognized for workplace skills

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Students at Wamego High School are being recognized for their skills. On Monday night at the Wamego USD 320 School Board of Education, eleven high school juniors were recognized for achieving platinum status after taking the ACT Work Keys Assessment.

About 1% of those taking the Work Keys assessments achieve platinum status. Platinum means these students have foundational and cognitive skills for 99% of nearly 22,000 jobs profiled by ACT.

Students received a National Career Ready Certificate at the meeting Monday. It is a portable, evidence based credential that certifies their skills for workplace success. Employers look for it from job candidates, whether they come directly from high school or other paths.

The assessment is administered by the Pottawatomie County Economic Development Corporation (PCEDC) which has led the county to become one of only three Certified Work Ready Counties in the state of Kansas and the only one outside the Joplin MSA. Over the last three years PCEDC has tested almost 500 high school students who have achieved bronze, silver and gold status. This is the first group that have tested platinum.