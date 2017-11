MIAA Tournament first round matches from November 14, 2017:

(8) Emporia State – 0

(1) Nebraska-Kearney – 3

(7) Washburn – 0

(2) Missouri Western – 3

Both Washburn and Emporia State’s seasons come to an end. The Ichabods finish the year with an (18-14) record, while the Hornets wrap up the 2017 season with a (15-17) record.