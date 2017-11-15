Beautiful day tomorrow, warmer and wetter Friday

What we’re tracking:

What did we see today? Was that something called the sun? We did indeed! Clear weather will stay with us throughout the night with a chilly northerly wind that will help us get below freezing. Tomorrow looks a little cooler but more sunshine is in the forecast. Winds will shift to the south tomorrow helping usher in some warmer temperatures for Thursday night and Friday. By Friday, we could have temperatures flirting with the 70 degree mark.

Our next weather maker is located in the Pacific Northwest and will not only bring our next chance of rain but another front. The system will arrive by Friday evening giving us a slight chance of rain. This won’t be a washout, but a reason to remember those umbrellas before heading out the door Friday evening! The front will slide through Friday dropping temperatures back into the 50s for Saturday. It’ll also be pretty breezy Saturday so I’d hold off on putting up those Christmas decorations until after Thanksgiving (like you’re supposed to-according to the intern). The weekend looks dry with only a few clouds around.

Temperatures will stay in the 50s for Monday and Tuesday of your holiday week. However, another cold front will pass dropping us back into the 40s for Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks chilly and dry at this point.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller