Cards Against Humanity buys land along Mexican border to block wall

(WCMH) – For its latest holiday stunt, game maker Cards Against Humanity says it has purchased land along the US-Mexico border in an attempt to delay the border wall.

On the website cardsagainsthumanitysavesamerica.com, the company says:

Donald Trump is a preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans. He is so afraid that he wants to build a twenty-billion dollar wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing. So we’ve purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built.

For its holiday promotion, the company wants people to send them $15 in exchange for six surprises in December.

For day one, recipients will receive an illustrated map of the land, a certificate of their promise to fight the wall, and some new cards.

Cards Against Humanity has a history of performing strange holiday and Black Friday stunts. In 2015, the company asked people to send them $5 in exchange for nothing in return. The company raised more than $70,000.

In 2016, the company spent $100,573 digging a huge hole in Illinois.