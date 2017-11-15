Couple offering large reward for missing record-holding cats

By Published:
FILE- In a Sept. 13, 2017 file photo, Will Powers holds his cat Arcturus Aldebaran Powers in Farmington Hills, Mich. Two Guinness World Records-holding cats are missing after a fire gutted their owners' suburban Detroit homeon Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Will and Lauren Powers escaped the blaze, but Arcturus and Cygnus haven't been seen since. Both cats are 2 years old. Will Powers says the couple opened some doors as they fled their burning house in hopes that Arcturus, Cygnus and their third cat would escape. (Edward Pevos/Ann Arbor News via AP, File)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A couple is offering a total reward of $100,000 if two Guinness World Record-holding cats and two other felines are found alive after a fire destroyed their home in suburban Detroit.

Will and Lauren Powers are offering $25,000 worth of bitcoins for each cat returned alive. Arcturus, Cygnus and the others haven’t been seen since Sunday’s fire in Farmington Hills.

Arcturus holds the record as the world’s tallest domestic cat, measuring at about 19 inches (48 centimeters). Cygnus is the domestic cat with the world’s longest tail, measuring at more than 17 inches (43 centimeters).

The Powers escaped the fire and opened doors at their home hoping the cats would flee.

Oakland County Animal Control Supervisor Ron Shankin said Wednesday that live traps have been placed in the neighborhood.

