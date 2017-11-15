Couple offering large reward for missing record-holding cats

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A couple is offering a total reward of $100,000 if two Guinness World Record-holding cats and two other felines are found alive after a fire destroyed their home in suburban Detroit.

Will and Lauren Powers are offering $25,000 worth of bitcoins for each cat returned alive. Arcturus, Cygnus and the others haven’t been seen since Sunday’s fire in Farmington Hills.

Arcturus holds the record as the world’s tallest domestic cat, measuring at about 19 inches (48 centimeters). Cygnus is the domestic cat with the world’s longest tail, measuring at more than 17 inches (43 centimeters).

The Powers escaped the fire and opened doors at their home hoping the cats would flee.

Oakland County Animal Control Supervisor Ron Shankin said Wednesday that live traps have been placed in the neighborhood.