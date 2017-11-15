Good Samaritan draws California gunman’s fire

Related Coverage Northern California gunman kills 4, wounds 10 in rampage

(KCRA) A Good Samaritan ran toward gunfire at Rancho Tehama Elementary School Tuesday to distract the gunman who shooting into the building.

Jessie Sanders heard the gunfire and his instinct was to protect the innocent.

“I just ran toward the school and then when I got there, the dude was shooting through the windows, and I said ‘Hey, why don’t you shoot this way instead?'” said Sanders.

Sanders recognized the shooter, identified by family as Kevin Neal, when he saw his face, and Neal quickly began shooting at Sanders.

A bullet grazed Sanders’ forearm, but he is expected to make a full recovery.