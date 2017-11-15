Manhattan man arrested for arson and damage to property

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan man has been arrested for arson and criminal damage to property.

Officers with Riley County Police filed the report Tuesday morning at 5:00 a.m. when a 34-year-old Manhattan man reported a known male suspect damaged his refrigerator and game system and set paper on fire which belonged to the victim.

The total loss associated with this case is reported to be $686.

RCPD said Clayton Nelson, 30, of Manhattan was arrested at 6:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Pierre St. His bond was set at $5,000.