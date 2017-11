TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews were on the scene Wednesday morning of a minor injury crash involving two vehicles in eastern Shawnee County.

The crash was first reported at 7:21 a.m. on U.S. 40 and Stubbs Road.

The crash caused both lanes of U.S. 40 to be closed near Stubbs for over an hour. It was back up by 8:45 a.m.

Kansas Highway Patrol Dispatch tells KSNT News that one person was been transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic is back to normal after both cars are cleared at Hwy 40 and Stubbs Rd. Minor injuries to one person. pic.twitter.com/GOiZkQ8uWW — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) November 15, 2017