One man dead after drive-by shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is dead after an overnight drive-by shooting in south Wichita.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a drive-by around 1:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Gidley.

Officers tell KSNW-TV they found a 51-year-old man laying on the street with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Wichita police said several suspects pulled up and words were exchanged. The man was shot and killed. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

“We are processing the scene, documenting the scene, interviewing any potential witnesses,” said Sgt. Donald Kimball, Wichita Police Department.

It is Wichita’s 28th murder this year.

 

