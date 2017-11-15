Police search for suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint

Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is searching for a suspect in an aggravated robbery on Tuesday night.

Around 9:35 p.m., a male was walking in the alley in the 1200 block of SW Western Ave. when he was approached by a black male. The suspect pointed a gun at the victim and took the victim’s wallet and phone then fled the area. The suspect was described as wearing a gray Steelers hoodie and gray pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

