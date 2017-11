TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are looking for the person or persons who robbed a southeast Topeka credit union.

The robbery happened around 4:00, Wednesday afternoon, at the Azura Credit Union, at southeast 29th and Croco. That’s near Lake Shawnee.

That is all the information police have released, to this point. We will update this story as more information becomes available.