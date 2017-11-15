Sunny skies return to Northeast Kansas, getting closer to Turkey Day

We’re tracking SUNSHINE across Northeast Kansas today! Yes, you read that correctly. After nearly a week without an appreciable sunshine, we’ve finally got a cold front to clear us out. As of this morning, a couple thunderstorms were still hanging out around I-35. So, we can expect the gradual clearing to continue northwest to southeast across our neck of the woods today. Winds will be a bit breezy today too. We’ll have northwest winds gusting upwards of 25 mph at times. Despite this passing cold front – temps will actually be a few degrees WARMER today! We made it up to 58° on Tuesday, but highs in the lower 60s are expected this afternoon. The reason for that is simple – it was super cloudy yesterday. Had there been any sunshine on Tuesday – highs would’ve easily been in the 70s.

Speaking of – a spring-like day is coming up. On Friday, highs will make a legitimate run at 70° out ahead of another cold front. Friday will also feature the chance for a few passing showers and storms as the front moves through Northeast Kansas. But before it does, we could have our warmest day in weeks! Despite the lack of leaves on the trees – it’s going to FEEL a lot like springtime by the end of the week! Isn’t Mother Nature funny sometimes? We had the third coldest Halloween EVER this year (complete with our first measurable snow of the season, if you recall) and we’re within a week of Thanksgiving, talking about 70s! Temps will cool this weekend, though…

Since we’ll be on the back-side of Friday’s passing weather-maker, over the weekend – temps will be much cooler. Expect highs in the middle 50s on Saturday and Sunday, but the sky conditions will be much-improved. We’ll work our way back to bountiful blue skies on Saturday morning and we’ll keep Mr. Sunshine in the forecast heading into the week of Thanksgiving. In fact, temps will slowly warm next week too. By next Tuesday – highs will be nudging 60°…again. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is just 56°. The 7-Day forecast screams SEASONAL, if not slightly ABOVE AVERAGE for this time of the year. If there’s something to be thankful for in our world of weather – it’s a pretty nice forecast leading into the Turkey Day festivities. Of course, a lot can change between now and late next week – so, we’ll keep our eyes on things and tweak the extended forecast as we see fit. Look for a specific ‘Thanksgiving Day Forecast’ in the coming days. Stay tuned.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert