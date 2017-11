NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People shopping at a Nashville Target store on Tuesday got quite a surprise.

Superstar Taylor Swift showed up to buy her new album “Reputation”.

Swift stopped to take photos with fans and sign copies of her new album, which dropped last Friday and has since garnered positive reviews.

Check out some tweets from fans below, and click here to see them from your mobile device.

Just made Taylor Swift laugh at @Target and my life is complete. pic.twitter.com/cgHUsxdpDG — Chandler Turner (@jchandlerturner) November 15, 2017