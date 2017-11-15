Washburn men’s basketball blasts Baker in Ballard’s home debut

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Washburn Ichabods used a 16-3 run midway through the second half building a 26-point lead as Washburn won its 29th in a row over Baker in a 69-48 win on Wednesday night it the Ichabods’ home debut. Washburn improves to 2-1 on the season and will take on Rockhurst in Kansas City on Saturday.

Washburn trailed by as many as five in the first six minutes of the game as the Wildcats built a 13-8 lead but the Ichabods would take the lead for good scoring nine of the next 10 points in over a 4:25 stretch going up 17-14 with 10:00 to play in the first half.

Two times the Wildcats cut the lead to one in the opening stanza, but Washburn finished the frame on an 8-2 run taking a 31-24 advantage into the locker room.

The Ichabods outshot the Wildcats 41 percent to 33 percent in the first half holding Baker to 7 of 21 shooting overall.

With Washburn holding a 13-point lead at 47-34 with 14:27 to go in the game, Washburn ripped off a 20-5 run building the margin to 25 at 65-39 as Baker would not get closer than 21 right before the final buzzer.

Javion Blake led the Ichabods with 15 points and Tyas Martin scored 12 off the bench and Tyler Geiman finished with 11. Brady Skeens had 10 points adding seven rebounds and two steals. Randall Smith dished out six assists in the game.

Stephen Edwards had 14 to lead Baker.

Washburn finished 24 of 62 from the field hitting 14 of 16 free throws while holding Baker to 13 of 47 from the field. Baker did hit 19 of 25 free throws. Washburn held a 40 to 37 advantage on the glass and outscored the Wildcats 28 to 16 in the paint and 31 to 7 in bench points.