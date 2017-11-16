Adopt-A-Pet: November 16, 2017

Veteran is up for adoption over at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka.
Happy Thursday, Northeast Kansas! It’s time for another round of Adopt-A-Pet this week. Let’s start things off with an older pup – say hello to Veteran! Veteran is a ten year-old pit bull mix. He’s just a mellow guy, who loves to show some affection. He’s looking for a family to spend the rest of his golden years with. However, in his older age, Veteran has developed one specific medical condition…he’s deaf.
Abby Allen, an adoption counselor with the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka (HHHS), adds, “He came in with a special need, he can’t hear. So he just needs a patient family to work with him. He just needs a family that will love him and take care of him for the manner of his ears.”
Veteran has been at HHHS since early September. In that time, a sponsor buddy did come along for him. This sponsor graciously covered his fee, so Veteran is now 100% free to adopt.
Everyone meet another long-term resident of HHHS – say hello to Jinx! Jinx is a one year-old domestic short hair cat. She’s been at the shelter for over 100 days now. Jinx is just a super sweet kitty too. She even gets along well with other cats!
And finally this week is…Lexi. Lexi is a 6 year old Australian shepherd/pointer mix. She is an extremely shy girl, but once she warms up to you, she’s an absolute sweetie. Lexi’s former home did have another dog, but it would still be best to bring in the whole family for a meet-and-greet, before adopting her.
All of the animals featured this week are up for adoption – right now – over at HHHS. Don’t forget that November is ‘National Adopt A Senior Pet Month.’ That means all senior dogs at HHHS are just $50 to adopt, and senior cats are $10. Until next time – give your pets some extra lovin’!
Related Posts

