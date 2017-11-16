Georgia Man sentenced for cybercrime against Kansas county

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison for participating in a scheme that cost Sedgwick County $566,000.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said 49-year-old George James, of Brookhaven, Georgia, was sentenced Wednesday for wire fraud.

James told authorities someone contacted him in September 2016 and asked to deposit money into James’ account. James said Sedgwick County sent about $566,088 to his account in Georgia. He spent some and transferred some money to banks in China and Germany.

The other person allegedly sent an email to Sedgwick County claiming to represent construction company Cornejo and Sons, and asking the county to send future payments to a new account number.

The county later learned the email was not from Cornejo.