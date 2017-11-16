High school cheerleaders prepare for Spirit Game Day Showcase

TOPEKA (KSNT) – For the first time in Kansas, high school cheerleaders will be able to compete in a competition against other schools from their respective classes.

This Saturday, at the Kansas Expocentre, the inaugural KSHSAA Spirit Game Day Showcase Competition will take center stage. It begins at 8:30 a.m. and will run until 8:30 p.m. (or until the final awards are handed out).

“To do something major like this for these young people is long overdue,” said KSHSAA Executive Director Gary Musselman. “What the future holds, we will see, but until you try it once you won’t know.”

“This might be the only time they get to compete in anything so to be able to take a team to a state competition and have them compete and possibly bring home some hardware for their school is a big deal,” said Hayden cheer coach Dawn Dennis.

“I am so excited because I think that we have the ability to win and the crowd leading that we show at the games is what we’re going to put forth for the competition this weekend,” said Shawnee Heights cheer coach Morgan Whitney.

To hear from several cheerleaders from Hayden and Shawnee Heights, watch the video above. Good luck to all our area participants this weekend!

Below is a link to the Saturday’s schedule:

http://www.kshsaa.org/Public/Spirit/PDF/ShowcaseSchedule.pdf