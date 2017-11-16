Jury trial set for Manhattan murder suspect

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The arraignment of a Manhattan man charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder was held earlier than expected.

Steven Harris had been scheduled for a November 27 arraignment but The Riley County Attorney’s Office said the jail accidently brought him in this week so they went ahead and held the procedure.

Harris entered a not guilty plea and a jury trial has been set for five days, to begin March 26, 2018.

Harris is the suspect in a deadly shooting back in May that killed German Gonzalez-Garcia, 39. Another man identified as Adrian Ortega was also shot but survived.