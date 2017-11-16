Melania Trump to accept White House Christmas tree on Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Christmas is coming to Donald Trump’s White House a bit early this year.

Melania Trump is set to accept the official White House Christmas tree on Monday. First ladies typically receive the tree on the Friday after Thanksgiving, but the Trumps are expected to spend the holiday at their home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Jim and Diane Chapman, owners of a Wisconsin Christmas tree farm, won a contest run by the National Christmas Tree Association and will get to present the tree to the first lady.

The 19 1/2-foot Balsam fir will go on display in the White House Blue Room.

The Christmas Tree Association says the Chapmans also presented trees to the White House in 1998 and 2003.