Mild night ahead, rain chances increase tomorrow

The sun was out and shining across all of Northeast Kansas today! We were comfortably in the 50s for the most part, which made it a great day to get outside and enjoy some great Kansas weather. Winds have changed direction and are from the south now. This will help usher in some warmer weather for Friday. Highs may reach the 70s!

We’re tracking a cold front and a weak disturbance that is due to arrive on Friday night! The front will bring some much cooler weather and a chance of rain Saturday morning. Some of the data has suggested that we’ll be in the 30s by Saturday. With cold air in place aloft, we cannot rule out a couple of wet flakes of snow mixing in. However, the rain will be spotty at best and ground temperatures will be well above freezing so no accumulations are expected. We’ll clear out by the afternoon and be left with sunshine and breezy conditions. It’ll be a great day to make chili on Saturday with a chilly wind out of the north at 20-30 MPH with temperatures in the 40s.

Our weather pattern will quiet down considerably on Sunday as a more seasonal weather pattern will be in place. We expect temperatures to be in the mid 50s through the early part of your holiday week with only a few clouds around.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller