More layoffs reported at Payless ShoeSource in Topeka, company silent

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There are reports of multiple people being laid off at a local retail company.

KSNT News Reporter Willis Scott on scene reported multiple employees of Payless Shoesource could be seen leaving the building in Topeka Thursday morning with blue folders and hugging each other.

Multiple emails and phone calls have been sent to a spokesperson at Payless Shoesource who has not responded as of late Thursday morning.

Employees leaving the building Thursday morning would not speak with the media.

The local retailer first began laying people off in January of this year and later filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April closing nearly 400 stores across the U.S., including four in Kansas.

The company announced in August that they had successfully emerged from its Chapter 11 bankruptcy after eliminating $435 million in funded debt.

On Monday a Payless Shoesource spokeswoman sent the following statement to KSNT News:

“We continue to evaluate Payless’ structure as part of the ordinary course of business and in furtherance of the Company’s go-forward strategy. Although Payless emerged from Chapter 11 with a strong foundation, given the changing retail environment there are additional steps that must be taken to position our business model to create sustainable growth, ensuring the customer is at the forefront of everything we do and enabling us to take full advantage of our competitive strengths in North America, online, and around the world.”

People are continuing to trickle out of the building carrying blue folders. pic.twitter.com/nz3kysRpIv — Willis Scott (@WillisKSNT) November 16, 2017

Lots of people leaving the Payless Shoesource. Some are hugging in the parking lot. There are rumblings of layoffs. pic.twitter.com/3pIz1VFmUj — Willis Scott (@WillisKSNT) November 16, 2017