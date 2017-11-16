More mild, sunny skies, just a week away from Thanksgiving

We’re tracking more SUNSHINE across Northeast Kansas today! Yes, you read that correctly. Two straight days on sun-filled skies have never felt so good! Winds will be a bit breezy again. This time around, we’ll have SOUTHEAST winds gusting upwards of 25 mph at times. Despite the warmer wind direction, temps will be running a few degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect highs in the middle and upper 50s. Remember, 50s are right where our high temperatures should be for this time of the year. In fact, our average high is 56° right now.

We’re still tracking a spring-like day, coming up tomorrow. On Friday, highs will make a legitimate run at 70°, out ahead of another cold front. Tomorrow will also feature the chance for a few passing showers and storms as the front moves through Northeast Kansas. But before it does, we could have our warmest day since before Halloween! The latest computer models suggest rain chances before lunchtime and then again after sunset, as the actual front rolls through. Don’t expect too much rain, though. Our air mass remains pretty dry and there just isn’t much moisture to work with. Despite the lack of leaves on the trees – it’s going to FEEL a lot like springtime by the end of the week! Isn’t Mother Nature funny sometimes? We had the third coldest Halloween EVER this year (complete with our first measurable snow of the season, if you recall) and we’re within a week of Thanksgiving, talking about 70s! Temps will cool this weekend, though…

Since we’ll be on the back-side of Friday’s passing weather-maker, over the weekend – temps will be much cooler. Expect highs in the middle 50s on Saturday and Sunday, but the sky conditions will be much-improved. We’ll work our way back to bountiful blue skies on Saturday morning and we’ll keep Mr. Sunshine in the forecast heading into the week of Thanksgiving. In fact, temps will slowly warm next week too. By next Monday and Tuesday – highs will be nudging 60°…again. The 7-Day forecast screams SEASONAL, if not slightly ABOVE AVERAGE for this time of the year. If there’s something to be thankful for in our world of weather – it’s a pretty nice forecast leading into the Turkey Day festivities. Of course, a lot can change between now and this time next week – so, we’ll keep our eyes on things and tweak the extended forecast as we see fit. Look for a specific ‘Thanksgiving Day Forecast’ in the coming days. Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert