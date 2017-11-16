Multi-vehicle crash delaying traffic on US 75 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A multi-vehicle crash is delaying traffic Thursday morning on a local Topeka highway.

Shawnee County Dispatch reports the crash happened around 7:20 in the southbound lanes of U.S. 75 near the Westgate Bridge.

Dispatch tells KSNT News that crash possibly involves three vehicles. Only minor injuries are being reported at this time.

Please avoid the area if you can while emergency officials work the scene.

KSNT News will continue to update as new information becomes available.