Multi-vehicle crash delaying traffic on US 75 in Topeka

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A multi-vehicle crash is delaying traffic Thursday morning on a local Topeka highway.

Shawnee County Dispatch reports the crash happened around 7:20 in the southbound lanes of U.S. 75 near the Westgate Bridge.

Dispatch tells KSNT News that crash possibly involves three vehicles. Only minor injuries are being reported at this time.

Please avoid the area if you can while emergency officials work the scene.

KSNT News will continue to update as new information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s